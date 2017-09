June 11 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG : * Says FY revenue EUR 34.3 million versus EUR 42.2 million year ago * Says FY EBIT of EUR 4.9 million versus EUR 5.2 million year ago * Says FY net income EUR 3.5 million versus EUR 3.6 million year ago * Says proposes dividend of EUR 0.35 per share * Says FY EBITDA EUR 6.6 million versus EUR 7.0 million year ago * Further company coverage