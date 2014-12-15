BRIEF-British media regulator to look at retransmission fees for broadcasters

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Ofcom has today published a consultation on its third review of public service broadcasting

* Initial view is that public service broadcasting is performing well despite falls in both programme spend and viewing

* Viewers value PSB purposes highly and are increasingly taking advantage of high definition and on-demand programmes and watching TV across a range of devices

* In research published today, audiences told Ofcom that PSB is meeting their needs with 77 pct of viewers satisfied with PSB channels, up from 69 pct in 2008

* Impact on range and quality of programmes is unclear as overall audience satisfaction remains high and volume of new shows during peak time viewing increased by 1.1 pct over five years