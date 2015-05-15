FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK telecoms regulator proposes opening up BT fibre to competition
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

UK telecoms regulator proposes opening up BT fibre to competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s telecoms regulator Ofcom has proposed opening up BT’s fibre networks to other operators to improve competition in the market which provides large businesses and mobile and broadband companies with high-speed data links.

The regulator said the proposals concerned the 2 billion pound ($3.15 billion) market for “leased lines” which are used by companies, universities, schools and other public bodies to move around large amounts of electronic information.

“To ensure that businesses have effective choice, and to encourage competition and innovation, Ofcom is proposing a new requirement on BT - the largest supplier in the market, upon whose network many competitors’ services rely - to supply ‘dark fibre’ in areas outside central London,” Ofcom said.

The fibre-optic cables provide a service referred to as “dark fibre” which are currently “lit” by BT’s electronic equipment. Under the new proposals, they would be able to be “lit” by a rival operator’s equipment.

BT’s competitors include TalkTalk and BSkyB .

The proposals made on Friday would be subject to consultation, with a final decision published next year.

$1 = 0.6341 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.