March 7, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-UK regulator confirms telecoms network charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms regulator Ofcom confirmed cuts in the prices that Britain’s former state telecoms firm BT can charge other operators for access to its network on Wednesday.

The price cuts, which were proposed last month, will see the annual charge of a fully unbundled line to a property, where a provider takes over the line to provide broadband and voice services, drop to 87.41 pounds from April 2012, from 91.50 this year.

Other services also see price cuts.

BT provides wholesale access to its network to hundreds of other telecom providers through its Openreach subsidiary.

