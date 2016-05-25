FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Ofcom says will not impose new price controls on Royal Mail
May 25, 2016

UK Ofcom says will not impose new price controls on Royal Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s telecommunications regulator said it would not impose new price controls on Royal Mail Plc’s wholesale or retail products, citing the declining letters market and increased competition in parcels.

Regulator Ofcom said last July that Royal Mail had breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were more expensive for firms looking to run a rival delivery service. (reut.rs/23X18md)

Royal Mail said it was reviewing Ofcom’s proposals and would issue a further announcement in due course. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
