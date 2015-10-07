US FTC may delay decision on Staples-Office Depot deal - WSJ

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is likely to delay a decision on whether to allow Staples Inc’s $6.3 billion takeover of rival Office Depot Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies and the FTC have been in discussions about extending the timeline for approving the deal in the United States, after the European Commission launched an investigation, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1L0075V)

EU regulators had said they could decide whether to approve the deal by February next year.

The FTC, Office Depot and Staples were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)