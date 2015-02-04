Breakingviews: Staples-Office Depot can pass antitrust checkout

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Staples’ $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot could slide through the antitrust checkout line. Crunching together the two largest U.S. office supply chains is a financial winner: the value of the synergies alone almost pays for the entire deal. And though trustbusters may squawk, even they acknowledge that, with internet and big box stores thriving, the competitive landscape has changed.

The companies say they expect annual cost savings of $1 billion by the third year after the stock-and-cash deal closes. That’s worth about $6 billion to shareholders today, assuming a 35 percent tax rate. It also makes the $11 per share price for Office Depot, a roughly 44 percent premium over the company’s Monday close, easy to swallow.

The trick will be getting regulators to sign off. Staples and Office Depot are, respectively, the No. 1 and No. 2 brick-and-mortar players in the office products retail space. And the Federal Trade Commission bounced a proposed deal between them in 1997.

Since then, Amazon and other online retailers have snatched away reams of business, while the Wal-Mart Stores of the world give consumers often cheaper offline options. These industry developments persuaded the FTC to approve Office Depot’s 2013 acquisition of OfficeMax without requiring any store closures.

The bigger worry may be business and government purchasers. They typically agree to buy in bulk over several years in exchange for deep discounts. Trustbusters will be scrutinizing whether the merger would ease the pressure to compete for the biggest discount. It’s a legitimate concern. Amazon recently rolled out a separate site aimed at businesses, but sellers like Costco lack the national distribution of a combined Staples-Office Depot.

And if anything, federal antitrust regulators have gotten even tougher. After failing to deliver on President Barack Obama’s first-term promise to crack down on anticompetitive deals, enforcers have been more than eager to challenge mergers between the likes of US Airways and American Airlines parent AMR Corp.

Staples and Office Depot seem to think that won’t happen here, though. Their agreement calls for Staples to pay a termination fee of $250 million if trustbusters squelch the deal - low for a transaction of this size. Considering all the new places to buy pens, paper and staplers, their confidence is probably justified.

