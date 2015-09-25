UPDATE 1-EU launches extensive probe into Staples' bid for Office Depot

(Adds Staples comment, details)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have opened an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples’ $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot as they warned about possible price hikes as a result of the deal.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the deal, which has received the green light from competition authorities in China, Australia and New Zealand.

Staples, the No. 1 office suppliers retailer in the United States, is looking to the Office Depot acquisition to better compete against new rivals in sales of paper, pens and ink cartridges such as Wal-Mart Stores and Amazon.

The European Commission said on Friday that the deal could hurt business customers with international contracts in Europe and those with national contracts in the Netherlands and Sweden.

“The transaction could eliminate an important competitor and reduce the choice of suitable suppliers in already concentrated markets, which could lead to price increases,” it added.

It will decide by Feb. 10 whether to clear or block the deal. Staples could offer concessions unless it can convince the EU regulator that its concerns are unjustified.

“We continue to work cooperatively with the European Commission regarding the acquisition of Office Depot,” Staples Chief Executive Ron Sargent.

The company’s first attempt to buy Office Depot was blocked by U.S. regulators in 1997. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)