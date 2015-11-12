FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators extend Staples, Office Depot probe to March 2
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators extend Staples, Office Depot probe to March 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 - European Union antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples’ $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot by about three weeks to March 2 after the companies asked for more time.

The European Commission, which had a previous deadline of Feb. 10, launched a full investigation into the deal in September, worried this could mean price hikes.

Staples may have to offer concessions such as asset sales to counter such concerns.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the takeover which has already secured the green light in Australia, New Zealand and China. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
