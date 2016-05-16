FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Office Depot says looking at shareholder return alternatives
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Office Depot says looking at shareholder return alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc said on Monday it was looking at “various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives”, a week after its planned merger with Staples Inc was terminated because of antitrust concerns.

Office Depot said it had hired Bain & Co to help finalize a strategic review of its business.

Staples and Office Depot said on Tuesday they would terminate their planned merger after a U.S. federal judge ordered the deal temporarily halted due to antitrust concerns.

Staples said last week it expects to buy back shares worth about $100 million in 2016. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

