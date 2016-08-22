FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Office Depot CEO Roland Smith to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc, which scrapped its plan to merge with larger rival Staples Inc in May on antitrust concerns, said on Monday that Chief Executive Roland Smith would retire.

The office supplies retailer said it expected to name a new CEO by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

The company also said it was consolidating its retail, contract, ecommerce and marketing operations under the newly created role of chief operating officer, North America. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

