Office Depot to close 400 U.S. stores, posts loss
May 6, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Office Depot to close 400 U.S. stores, posts loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc said it would close at least 400 stores in the United States as shoppers shift their office supply purchases to e-retailers, mass market chains and drugstores.

Office Depot, which also reported a quarterly net loss, said it expects to close 150 stores this year.

The total store closures will generate annual run-rate savings of at least $75 million by the end of 2016 and will start adding to profit in 2015, the company said.

Office Depot posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $109 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 29. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

