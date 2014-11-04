FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Office Depot reports first profit after three quarters of losses
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Office Depot reports first profit after three quarters of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc reported its first quarterly profit after three quarters of losses, and raised its full-year adjusted operating income forecast.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $29 million, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27, compared with $133 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier, when it had a gain from the sale of its Mexico joint venture.

Revenue rose to $4.1 billion from $2.62 billion after including sales from its OfficeMax acquisition.

Office Depot raised its 2014 forecast for adjusted operating income to between $255 million and $265 million. It had earlier expected not less than $200 million.

Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.