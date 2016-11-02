FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Office Depot bets on N. America as it looks to exit int'l ops
November 2, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 10 months ago

Office Depot bets on N. America as it looks to exit int'l ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc said it expects sales to North America businesses to improve in the coming quarters, potentially signaling an end to falling sales as the company looks to get back on its feet after its failed Staples Inc merger.

Shares of the No. 2 office supplies retailer, which also said it would sell its remaining international operations to focus on North America, jumped as much as 15 percent in morning trading on Wednesday, their best day in more than a year and a half. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
