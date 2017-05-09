Office Depot profit more than doubles on store sales, lower costs

May 9 (Reuters) - Office supply chain Office Depot Inc reported its first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by the sale of some stores and lower costs.

The company's net income rose to $116 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 1, from $46 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.68 billion from $2.88 billion.

Same-store sales in the company's North America retail business fell 5 percent, mainly due to lower customer visits to its stores. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)