UPDATE 1-Office Depot profit tops estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc, the second-largest U.S. office supply chain, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by lower expenses and fewer discounts during the holiday season.

Net income was $12 million, or 4 cents a share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $109 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and tax benefits, it earned 3 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were essentially flat at about $3 billion, in line with analyst expectations. Sales at North American stores open more than a year fell 5 percent.