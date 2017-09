Oct 12 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said it agreed with the Federal Trade Commission to extend the review period for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc.

Staples said the regulator would issue its decision on the pending deal by Dec. 8. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)