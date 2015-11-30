FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Antitrust regulators against Staples-Office Depot deal - NY Post
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Antitrust regulators against Staples-Office Depot deal - NY Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Sunday from Monday in paragraph 1)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators are preparing to block Staples Inc’s acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The Federal Trade Commission may delay its decision on the deal again, seeking more concession from Staples, NY Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1XqZF9E)

The FTC is expected to decide on the deal by Dec. 8.

Staples, Office Depot and FTC representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.