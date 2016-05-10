FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US district court judge rules against Staples in deal to buy Office Depot
May 10, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

US district court judge rules against Staples in deal to buy Office Depot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court judge ruled on Tuesday that the No. 1 office supply store Staples may not merge with its smaller rival Office Depot , granting the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction on antitrust grounds.

Staples Chief Executive Officer Ron Sargent had said in March that he would most likely scrap the deal if Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the preliminary injunction. In general, companies struggle to hold mergers together during lengthy litigation. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Diane Craft)

