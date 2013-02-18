FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OfficeMaX, Office Depot in merger talks -WSJ
February 18, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

OfficeMaX, Office Depot in merger talks -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Office supply companies OfficeMax Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be a stock-for-stock transaction, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, adding that the precise terms could not be learned.

The deal is not yet done, and talks could still fall apart, the Journal reported. An announcement could come as early as this week, the Journal added, citing the sources.

A spokesperson for each company could not be reached for immediate comment.

