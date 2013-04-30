FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Office Depot quarterly profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Office Depot quarterly profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer Office Depot Inc reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by slow sales.

The results come as the retailer’s board faces heat from its largest shareholder, Starboard Value LP, for being ineffective. The company also awaits investor and regulatory approval for its deal to buy rival OfficeMax Inc.

Office Depot reported a first-quarter net loss $17 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $41 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding merger-related costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, the earnings were flat. Analysts on average expected a profit of 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.