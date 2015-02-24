Office Depot's quarterly sales rise 10 pct

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc’s quarterly sales rose nearly 10 percent, helped by the acquisition of OfficeMax.

The net loss attributable to Office Depot’s shareholders narrowed to $84 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27 from $144 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.49 billion.

Office Depot and Staples Inc said earlier this month that they would merge to better compete with online retailers. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)