BRIEF-Office Depot CEO says FTC shooting down deal "very unlikely"
February 20, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Office Depot CEO says FTC shooting down deal "very unlikely"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc : * CEO says web cast provider inadvertently release press release about deal

with OfficeMax Inc way ahead“ of schedule this morning * CEO says erroneous to call this an acquisition, says it’s ”a merger of

equals” * Officemax CEO says confident that “marketplace has changed sufficiently” to

make case deal can pass anti-trust hurdles * CEO says ftc not approving deal “very unlikely” * CEO says “premature” to discuss who will be CEO of new company before ftc

approval

