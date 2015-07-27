FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. antitrust group urges close look at Staples/Office Depot deal
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. antitrust group urges close look at Staples/Office Depot deal

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The proposed merger of Staples and Office Depot, a replay of a deal stopped in 1997, should be sharply scrutinized because it could mean higher prices for big, contract customers, the American Antitrust Institute (AAI) said in a white paper, which stopped short of asking that the deal be blocked.

The issues facing the merger, the AAI said, were similar to those that faced Sysco’s now-scuttled deal to buy US Foods: bigger national customers who buy on a contract basis would have nowhere else to go.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MvLSZf

