U.S. antitrust group urges close look at Staples/Office Depot deal

(Reuters) - The proposed merger of Staples and Office Depot, a replay of a deal stopped in 1997, should be sharply scrutinized because it could mean higher prices for big, contract customers, the American Antitrust Institute (AAI) said in a white paper, which stopped short of asking that the deal be blocked.

The issues facing the merger, the AAI said, were similar to those that faced Sysco’s now-scuttled deal to buy US Foods: bigger national customers who buy on a contract basis would have nowhere else to go.

