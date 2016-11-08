BRIEF-Utstarcom announces CFO transition
* Min Xu, company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to accept a position with another company
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Blackstone said on Tuesday its Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV had agreed to buy German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien from IVG Immobilien AG.
Both sides did not comment on the price of the deal.
Two people familiar with the deal said Blackstone was paying around 22 euros per share for OfficeFirst which, including debt, will give the deal an enterprise value of 3.3 billion euros ($3.65 billion).
Reuters reported in August that buyout group Blackstone was in talks to acquire OfficeFirst, which comprises a portfolio of about 100 German office buildings including the landmark Squaire at Frankfurt airport, in a potential 3 billion euro deal.
($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* RBS downplays fear scheme could rival PPI redress in cost, scale (Updates after company call, adds shares, comment)
LONDON, Nov 8 European shares edged higher in cautious trading on Tuesday, with encouraging updates from some companies underpinning the broader market on a day when investors' main focus stayed on the election battle in the United States.