OfficeFirst aims to raise 880 mln euros from IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien is targeting the sale of shares worth up to 880 million euros ($988 million) in a planned initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday.

The company expects to offer the shares at a price between 21 euros and 23 euros, with an Oct. 3 to Oct. 13 offer period and trading to begin on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 14.

OfficeFirst is the core of IVG Immobilien, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013. It manages a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros, the bulk of IVG's assets. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)