FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OfficeFirst aims to raise 880 mln euros from IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

OfficeFirst aims to raise 880 mln euros from IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien is targeting the sale of shares worth up to 880 million euros ($988 million) in a planned initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday.

The company expects to offer the shares at a price between 21 euros and 23 euros, with an Oct. 3 to Oct. 13 offer period and trading to begin on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 14.

OfficeFirst is the core of IVG Immobilien, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013. It manages a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros, the bulk of IVG's assets. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.