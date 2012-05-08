UPDATE 4-OfficeMax profit beats estimates; shares rise

* 1st-qtr EPS ex-items 23 cents vs Street view of 16 cents

* Sales rise 0.5 pct to $1.87 bln, meeting estimates

* Analysts happy with turnaround progress

* Shares up 11 pct

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - OfficeMax Inc, the third-largest U.S. office supply chain, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, a sign its decision to cut costs by closing or shrinking stores is paying off.

The results indicate that a broad turnaround plan led by Chief Executive Ravi Saligram is gaining traction. Investors sent the company’s shares up 11 percent to $4.88 on Tuesday.

“The first-quarter results show that OfficeMax is holding its own and that it is making progress against its strategic plan that was laid out last fall,” Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said in a note to clients.

In November, the company told investors it would close some stores, shrink others, curb expansion in general and look for more ways to cut costs as it deals with weak sales.

Better pricing and a focus on higher-margin private label products are also helping OfficeMax’s margins, analysts said.

Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a barometer of economic health because demand for their products is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.

OfficeMax reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $11.4 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges related to store closures, the company earned 23 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were looking for 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 0.5 percent to $1.87 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates.

“While we do not think OfficeMax is completely ‘out of the woods’ by any stretch, we continue to believe the company’s present valuation is ridiculously cheap,” BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said, citing OfficeMax’s current profitability, underleveraged balance sheet and positive free cash flow.

Last week larger rival Office Depot Inc reported a profit that met Wall Street estimates with the help of cost cuts. Industry leader Staples Inc is due to report its results next week.

Before Tuesday’s gains, OfficeMax traded at about 7.3 times its forward earnings, while Staples traded at a multiple of about 10. Office Depot traded at a much higher multiple of 123.5.

Sales at all three chains have suffered as corporate customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending, forcing the retailers to rely on cost cuts to boost profits.

OfficeMax said sales for the second quarter will be flat to slightly lower compared with a year earlier. It also expects the company’s adjusted operating income margin to be about in line with the 1.1 percent of a year earlier.