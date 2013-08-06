FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OfficeMax quarterly results miss analysts' estimates
August 6, 2013

OfficeMax quarterly results miss analysts' estimates

Aug 6 (Reuters) - OfficeMax Inc reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, hurt by lackluster sales to its corporate customers and regular shoppers.

The third-largest U.S. office supply chain, which is in a deal to be bought by rival Office Depot, said its net loss was $10.0 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with year-earlier net income of $10.7 million, or 12 cents a share.

Excluding items, OfficeMax earned 2 cents a share, missing the analysts’ average estimate of 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

