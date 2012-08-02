FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-OfficeMax operating profit rises
August 2, 2012

UPDATE 1-OfficeMax operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - OfficeMax Inc, the third-largest office supply chain, reported a higher quarterly operating profit On Thursday, helped by cost cuts and improvements in sales of services to corporations.

In the second quarter, net income was $10.7 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3 million, or 4 cents a share. Its operating income was $23.1 million compared with $4 million in the year-ago period.

Sales fell 2.7 percent to $1.6 billion. Same-store sales slipped 1.8 percent.

The company said it expects total sales to be flat or slightly higher this quarter than in the year-earlier quarter. Office Max reinstated its quarterly dividend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
