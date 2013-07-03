UK competition watchdog to examine government IT contracts

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog is looking at government information technology (IT) contracts, probing whether the largest companies win too great a share of the work.

The Office Of Fair Trading issued a call for suppliers and purchasers of IT services to provide information on market structure and barriers to entry for smaller firms.

The top five IT suppliers to the public sector, which includes central and local government, are HP, Capita , CapGemini, Fujitsu and BT, the OFT said.

It said that though there had been many reviews of public sector IT procurement, few had examined whether aspects of the supply side of the market inhibited competition.

“Given the vital role that this technology plays in the delivery of public services and the cost to the taxpayer, the OFT believes it is important to explore whether there are any restrictions on competition,” OFT Chief Executive Clive Maxwell said on Wednesday.

The top 20 software and IT services providers earn around 10.4 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) a year in revenue from the public sector, the OFT said.

The deadline for submitting information is 18 August.