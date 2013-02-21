FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mercedes-Benz, UK dealers fined for competition breach
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 21, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mercedes-Benz, UK dealers fined for competition breach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz and three of its British commercial vehicle dealers have been fined 2.6 million pounds ($4 million) by Britain’s competition watchdog for price fixing.

The Office of Fair Trading said on Thursday that there had been three admitted competition law infringements involving market sharing, price coordination and the exchange of commercially sensitive information over the sale and distribution of the German automaker’s vans and trucks between 2008 and 2010.

The fines have been levied against the Ciceley, Road Range and Enza dealerships, which are active in northern England and parts of Wales and Scotland, the OFT said.

“These cases send a clear signal that the OFT will take firm action against companies that collude to deny customers the benefit of fair competition regardless of the size of the firms involved or geographic scope of the investigation,” said Ali Nikpay, the OFT’s senior director of cartels.

The OFT said it had agreed to reduce the fines by 15 percent to reflect the companies’ cooperation.

Mercedes-Benz UK said it “regrets the incident” and has since strengthened its internal controls.

“The company and its staff have fully co-operated with the investigators over the past three years,” the firm said in a statement.

Based on its turnover, Mercedez-Benz’ settlement figure was 1.49 million pounds, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.