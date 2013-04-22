Dim Sum buyers feast on high-yield

(This story was originally published in IFR Asia on April 20.)

* Record week for high-yield offshore renminbi bonds

* Chinese developers shift attention away from dollars

* Investors see value in global local currency bonds

By Nethelie Wong

April 22 (IFR) - Four Chinese property developers priced offshore renminbi bonds last week in a sign that the global hunger for high-yield investments is spilling over into the Dim Sum market.

This year, 23 Chinese developers have tapped the dollar market for US$9.55bn in total, leaving investor demand sated for now. The Dim Sum market, however, has welcomed only six bonds, totalling Rmb9.9bn (US$1.57bn), from the sector this year.

Given the reception to last week’s four new issues, more are likely to follow.

On Monday, B1/B+ rated Kaisa Group Holdings priced a Rmb1.8bn three-year Dim Sum at 6.875% and saw demand peak at Rmb22bn.

The next morning, B+/BB- rated Future Land announced a three-year bond. Order books garnered more than Rmb8bn, and the company was able to revise guidance to 9.75% area from 10.00% before pricing the Rmb1.5bn deal.

On Thursday, two more trades hit the market. Lai Fung Holdings brought a Rmb1.8bn five-year offshore bond at 6.875%, and Golden Wheel Tiandi came with a Rmb600m 11.25% three-year offering.

“Asian investors continue to chase yields, so they are keen to participate in deals from well known, lower rated credits”, said James Fielder, head of local currency syndicate Asia, global markets Hong Kong. “At the same time, issuers that are opportunistic and can move quickly, can take advantage of this demand and achieve lower funding costs than in US dollars.”

Investors also see an advantage. “These high-yield Dim Sum bonds offer more lucrative returns for shorter tenors than their US dollar bonds,” said a fund manager.

BETTER ECONOMICS

The sudden interest of property companies in the Dim Sum market reflects the better economics available on offshore renminbi bonds, on a swapped basis.

Kaisa’s Rmb1.8bn three-year bond, for example, priced at par to yield 6.875%. That would be equivalent to around Libor plus 537bp, assuming mid-swaps.

Meanwhile, Kaisa’s 2015 US dollar bonds were quoted at 6.28% and its due 2017s at 7.61%. A straight interpolation of these two points puts fair value on a new Kaisa three-year US dollar in the 6.95% area, which translates to about Libor plus 650bp. That suggests Kaisa saved a considerable amount with issuance in the Dim Sum market.

Future Land’s Dim Sum transaction, at 9.75%, priced through the secondary level of its US dollar five-year offering on a nominal yield basis. The dollar bond was quoted at 10.29% before renminbi deal was announcement.

However, even at lower nominal yields, investors have an incentive to buy. The renminbi has maintained a steady rise this year, gaining 0.88% to Rmb6.175 to the US dollar.

Furthermore, the first property deals in the offshore renminbi market have set a positive precedent for investors.

Gemdale raised Rmb1.2bn from a three-year Reg S bond at 9.15% last year. That security was quoted at 4.904%/4.349% last week, meaning investors who bought the bonds have posted total returns in the double digits. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong; editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)