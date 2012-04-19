WRAPUP 1-Diamond, Noble beat Wall St; cost risks still loom

* Diamond adj Q1 EPS $1.21 vs est. $0.99

* Noble Q1 EPS $0.47 vs est. $0.42

* Shares move higher

By Braden Reddall

April 19 (Reuters) - Noble Corp and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, two top-five global rig contractors, beat quarterly profit expectations and saw strong demand ahead for their rigs, but the potential for higher costs remains a persistent threat.

Analysts said they both delivered their strong profit numbers largely through good financial management, and the companies’ outlooks for full-year costs remained steady.

Yet Diamond Chief Executive Larry Dickerson highlighted the possibility of higher rig maintenance expenses in a tighter regulatory regime, as well as pricier labor with 20,000 more workers required on the many new rigs coming on the market.

“So we believe that competition for labor will continue to be fierce and so that’s an area where we would see increased costs potentially,” Dickerson told analysts on a conference call Thursday to discuss the first-quarter results.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, made an adjusted profit of $1.21 per share, higher than the average estimate of 99 cents per share on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Late on Wednesday, Noble reported a more than doubling of its first-quarter profit to 47 cents per share, while analysts had expected 42 cents.

Shares of Noble were up 2.9 percent in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, while Diamond stock was 2.6 percent higher.

Like sector leader Transocean Ltd, the pair have struggled with rig downtime. Noble’s average first-quarter rig utilization was 74 percent, down from 79 percent the previous quarter, though the average dayrate for its fleet improved by 11 percent.

Diamond’s deepwater utilization rates, however, rose in the quarter, along with the prices paid to rent its rigs.

Brazil remains a hot topic for offshore drillers given the massive legal challenges faced by Chevron Corp and Transocean in the country after an oil spill late last year.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge moved the criminal case against Chevron and Transocean to a court in Rio de Janeiro, removing crusading prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira from the proceeding.

“Brazil is noise in the market that the market doesn’t need,” Noble CEO David Williams said on Thursday. “When governments start doing things like this, it makes people nervous. Clearly we are watching along with the entire industry.”

The South American country also came up when Dickerson was asked about the possibility of moving Diamond’s corporate base out of the United States like its competitors have done to secure lower tax rates. Noble and Transocean are based in Switzerland, while the UK is now home to Ensco Plc.

Dickerson believed Diamond would need to have a reasonably large presence in or near wherever it moved, and Brazil stood out as most logical since it has a dozen rigs there. “I‘m not sure that we want to be a Brazilian company,” he added.

Two Diamond rigs are returning to the Gulf of Mexico from South America, as part of a industry-wide shift of equipment back to the region as it recovers from the 2010 deepwater drilling moratorium.

The deepwater market generally remains strong, and Williams said it was possible that Noble would look at adding another new rig by the end of this year, once it had clarity on the three uncontracted deepwater rigs and five shallow-water jackups it is currently building.

Larger rivals Ensco and Transocean are due to report results in early May.