New Ofgem utility index could threaten supply-demand balance

* Ofgem introducing dynamic cost of debt measure

* Issuers likely to issue bonds with sub-index duration

* Smaller issuers with less flexibility to suffer most

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - A new system of establishing UK utilities’ cost of capital could prompt them to issue more bonds at the shorter end of the curve, creating a mismatch between supply and the longer-dated maturities that investors actually want.

To date, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has always chosen a single weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as part of its regulatory review setting the prices that National Grid and three UK gas distribution firms can charge their customers.

A key component of that WACC is the cost of debt. That cost under the old regime would have been a single figure, fixed for a five-year period, and based partly on backward looking data.

By contrast, the new approach ups the regulatory term to eight years, and will see Ofgem adopt a dynamic figure instead a single fixed rate. The new debt cost will be calculated annually, and be based on a 10-year average of blended A/BBB non-financial corporate debt.

Falling Gilt yields would previously have allowed utilities to outperform the cost of debt, which did not change over the term of the review despite lower borrowing costs.

But the new system, by introducing “cost of debt indexation”, should reduce the risk of debt costs being overestimated.

That, Ofgem hopes, may make the new method more neutral to the way rates actually behave, and will mean benefits accruing to customers - rather than to issuers - if Gilt yields fall.

If rates rise, issuers are compensated, and are no longer guaranteed to underperform their cost of debt.

GAME CHANGER

Because the new regulatory approach alters the game played between utilities and their regulator, bankers are warning that companies faced with the new rules may try to outperform against the cost of debt in other ways.

One approach would be for companies to issue shorter on the curve, and thus at lower yields than the index, which is based on bonds with maturities of at least 10-years.

Given that UK utilities traditionally issue fixed rate long-dated debt, and that sterling investors typically favour such duration, a shift shorter could upset the balance between the buy-side and the available supply.

“For many investors, the appeal of the sterling market lies in the fact that it offers longer-dated paper,” one investor said. “So this could trigger a whole change of dynamic between supply and demand.”

OUTSTANDING TROUBLE

Michael Ridley, credit strategist at Mizuho, points out that the biggest problem linked to the new index relates to imbedded debt.

“Utilities like National Grid have a lot of debt outstanding that they issued a long time ago with high coupons,” he said.

“With a nominal cost of 5.83%, some of this embedded debt is more expensive than the index.”

The company’s June 2026 sterling bonds, printed in 1995 for example, carry a coupon of 8.75%, while its January 2014 euro bonds issued in 2008 have a coupon of 6.25%.

Ridley said that he expects the Ofgem index to drop further over time, as higher yielding bonds become too short and fall out. Those issues will be replaced by lower coupon paper, exacerbating the situation.

Smaller utilities, Ridley said, are most likely to suffer under the new indexing system because they do not always have the capacity to be flexible on tenor.

“To attract buyers to their debt at the right price, they may still have to issue longer dated bonds,” he said.

A NEW SWEETSPOT

Ridley thinks that as a result of utilities’ efforts to outperform the index, the new maturity sweetspot will be eight-years, meaning that the bonds will not be included in the index.

Shorter than 10-year bonds will also not pull down the average yield of the index against which other issuers are competing, and the maturity will also match the duration of the next regulatory review.

“Buyers of eight-year utility debt will understand the regulatory regimes these utilities face for the full duration of the bond,” Ridley said.

Others agree, saying that the swing to sub ten-year maturities could distort the market by bringing oversupply at the shorter end and a lack of paper at the longer end, where many investors want to have exposure.

“We so strongly expect that utilities will shorten issuance to outperform, that we suspect that Ofgem may look again at its cost of debt indexation method in 2021,” Ridley said.

At the same time though, one corporate origination official highlights that there will never be a total dearth of supply at the long end, due simply to the nature of utilities’ funding needs.

“Energy companies will always have a need for long-term funding, so even if we do see an increase in issuance at the shorter end, I doubt that it will materially change the dynamic of the market,” he said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Julian Baker)