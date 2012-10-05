BRIEF-OFGEM estimates tightening margins for electricity generation

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OFGEM: * OFGEM-analysis based on joint modelling with national grid shows tightening

margins for electricity generation over next 4 years * OFGEM-margins are projected to fall from 14 per cent in 2012/13 to 4 per cent

in 2015/16 * OFGEM- challenges identified in ofgem’s project discovery remain, but

coal/oil stations now set to close before end of 2015 * OFGEM-coal fired-generation likely to close earlier than expected under EU

law,risk of electricity shortfall highest in 2015/16