CORRECTED-UK's Ofgem says it is consulting on National Grid's cost recovery plea
June 8, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UK's Ofgem says it is consulting on National Grid's cost recovery plea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Paragraph 2 to say that contracts were for black start services only)

June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem said that it was consulting on National Grid Plc’s request to recover the additional costs of two contracts for grid services that it agreed with SSE Plc and Drax Group Plc.

The contracts are worth 113 million pounds ($164.4 million) for black start services, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Black start is a procedure where certain generators start up and provide electricity to the transmission system without an external power supply.

Ofgem said that it had set a cost target for National Grid for these services and that National Grid has spent significantly more money than the agreed target. ($1 = 0.6875 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

