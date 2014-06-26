FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UK energy regulator refers retail market to competition watchdog
June 26, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-UK energy regulator refers retail market to competition watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem took its final decision on Thursday to refer the country’s retail energy market to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for a thorough investigation, the body said.

The CMA will start its probe immediately and is likely to publish its findings by the end of next year, Ofgem said.

“There is near-unanimous support for a referral and the CMA investigation offers an important opportunity to clear the air,” said Ofgem Chief Executive Dermot Nolan.

The regulator announced its initial intention to refer the sector for an investigation in March and Thursday’s announcement confirms this decision following a public consultation.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

