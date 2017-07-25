FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 2 hours ago

UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday picked Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP) as preferred bidder to own and operate the 180.6 million pound ($235 million) transmission link to the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm offshore Liverpool.

Ofgem chose DTP, a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and HICL Infrastructure Company Limited , following a competitive tender process, it said in a statement.

The 258 meagawatt Burbo Bank Extension wind farm consists of 32 turbines. A consortium of DONG Energy, Kirkbi and PKA currently owns the transmission assets for the project. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.