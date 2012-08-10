UK OFT recommends Competition Commission lift ad rate caps on Yell

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said the restrictions put on Yell Group in 2007 relating to its Yellow Pages business, including a cap on its advertising rates, may no longer be appropriate, and that the Competition Commission should consider releasing Yell from them.

Yell Group, which recently changed its name to hibu Plc , had given the undertakings to the Competition Commission after an investigation by the regulator found that the company’s market power meant prices for classified advertising in the Yellow Pages were higher than they would have been in a well-functioning market.

Among other things, the undertakings put a cap on Yellow Pages advertisement rates, as well as compelled the company to provide to the OFT a comprehensive advertising rate card and accounts relating to its printed regulated directory business.

“We have provisionally found that the market has undergone change, and as a result we are proposing to advise the Competition Commission to consider releasing Yell from the undertakings agreed in 2007,” Nisha Arora, Director in the OFT’s Services, Infrastructure and Public Markets Group, said in a statement.

The OFT, which published the provisional findings of its review of the undertakings on Friday, said its review found that the growth in internet access and usage by consumers and advertisers has led to a potentially broader range of competitive constraints on suppliers of printed directories.