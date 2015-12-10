FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Ofwat to overhaul water trading market
December 10, 2015

Britain's Ofwat to overhaul water trading market

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s water regulator, Ofwat, said it would overhaul the manner in which water is traded between utilities, which could deliver up to 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) of potential benefits.

Ofwat said its proposals include measures to get companies to source water and use sewage sludge more efficiently.

Ofwat also plans to start using the consumer price index (CPI) to measure inflation and set bills, rather than the retail price index (RPI) it uses currently.

The CPI is representative of all private UK households, while the RPI excludes the highest earners and pensioner households dependent mainly on state benefits, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics. ($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

