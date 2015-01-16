FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OGK-2 files two lawsuits against E4 Group - Interfax
January 16, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 files two lawsuits against E4 Group - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - OGK-2 OJSC

* OGK-2 has filed two lawsuits against E4 Group for over 1 billion roubles ($15.34 million) - Interfax cites court materials

* First lawsuit against E4 Group for 500.32 million roubles was filed on Dec. 26, 2014 and proceedings have been initiated, preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2 - IFX

* Second lawsuit for 577.4 million roubles was filed on Jan. 15 - IFX

* E4 Group is general contractor for construction of new 420 MW power block at Serovskaya GRES, where its unit, E4-TsEM OJSC, suspended works on Thursday - IFX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

