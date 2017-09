Jan 30 (Reuters) - OGK-2 OJSC :

* 2014 electricity output 68.7 billion kWh, down 2.8 pct, the company said in a statement

* 2014 heat energy output 7,085 thousand gcal, up 4 pct

* 2014 heat energy output increase is due to increase in consumption Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)