Russia's OGK-2 H1 net profit falls to 0.4 bln rbls
August 29, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's OGK-2 H1 net profit falls to 0.4 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell to 0.4 billion roubles ($12.49 million) from 4.2 billion roubles a year ago as lower prices hit revenues.

The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , said in a statement revenues fell to 48.1 billion roubles in the January through June period from 54.3 billion roubles in the first half of 2011.

It earlier reported a fall in first-quarter net profit to 0.6 billion roubles from 3.1 billion roubles a year ago. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

