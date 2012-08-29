Russia's OGK-2 H1 net profit falls to 0.4 bln rbls

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell to 0.4 billion roubles ($12.49 million) from 4.2 billion roubles a year ago as lower prices hit revenues.

The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , said in a statement revenues fell to 48.1 billion roubles in the January through June period from 54.3 billion roubles in the first half of 2011.

It earlier reported a fall in first-quarter net profit to 0.6 billion roubles from 3.1 billion roubles a year ago. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)