Russia's OGK-2 to carry out SPO at 0.45 rbls/share

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Friday it will carry out an additional share placement at 0.45 roubles ($0.01) per share.

The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , said last month its first-half net profit fell to 0.4 billion roubles ($12.49 million) from 4.2 billion roubles a year ago as lower prices hit revenues.

OGK-2 shares were up two percent by 0605 GMT, hovering at 0.44 roubles. ($1 = 31.2866 Russian roubles) ($1 = 31.2866 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)