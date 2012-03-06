Russia's OGK-5 2011 net profit rises 34 pct

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian-controlled Russian power generator OGK-5 reported on Tuesday a 34 percent increase in 2011 net profit to 4.96 billion roubles ($169.04 million), below market expectations.

The company, majority owned by Italian utility Enel , had been expected by analysts to post net income of 6.44 billion roubles, according to a Reuters poll.

Operating revenue increased 14 percent to 60.1 billion roubles, in line with the Reuters poll forecast of 60.14 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.3425 Russian roubles) (Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)