FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's OGK-5 Q1 net profit declines 2.4 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 3, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Russia's OGK-5 Q1 net profit declines 2.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel’s Russian unit OGK-5 said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit decreased 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 2.01 billion roubles ($68.35 million) on the back of depressed electricity prices.

Revenues rose 12 percent to 17.4 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased to 4.1 billion roubles from 3.74 billion roubles in the first quarter 2011.

$1 = 29.4092 Russian roubles Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.