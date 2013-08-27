FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's OGX to review E&P plans, gives up new block buys
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's OGX to review E&P plans, gives up new block buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA on Tuesday abandoned plans for the purchase of a number of oil exploration licenses, as the embattled oil producer reassesses its exploration and production program.

Rio de Janeiro-based OGX will pay a fine of 3.42 million reais ($1.41 million) for giving up on the acquisition of the BAR-M-213, BAR-M-251, BAR-M-389, CE-M-663, FZA-M-184, PN-T-113, PN-T-114, PN-T-153 and PN-T-168 blocks for which it bid alone in a recent government oil licensing auction. OGX will stay in the blocks it acquired jointly with Exxon Mobil Corp, France’s Total SA and Brazil’s QGEP Participações SA , the company said in a securities filing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.