UPDATE 1-Brazil's OGX to cut investment in 2013 to $1.2 billion

* New oil output to bolster cash, pay for investment

* Company reports 2nd-quarter loss of $196.4 million

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , Brazil’s second-largest oil company by market value, said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $1.2 billion in 2013, down from more than $2 billion in 2012, as it shifts to production of oil from exploration.

The investments will not require new capital from stock or debt because OGX’s first producing fields in the offshore Campos Basin will increase company revenue, executives said in a conference call with investors.

OGX said new wells in its Tubarao Azul field, its first producing field in the Campos Basin, will have output of more than 5,000 barrels a day. The field’s first two wells produced about 9,000 barrels a day in the second quarter.

Lower-than-expected output from Tubarao Azul, which has an estimated 110 million barrels of recoverable oil, have contributed to a fall in OGX shares of nearly 40 percent since mid-June.

In the second quarter, OGX declared its Tubarao Martelo (Hammer Shark) field commercial, submitted a development plan to Brazilian regulators, and estimated recoverable oil and gas reserves from the field at 285 million barrels.

That is equivalent to about two weeks of oil needs in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Rio de Janeiro-based OGX reported a second-quarter loss of 398.7 million reais ($196.4 million) on Tuesday, due in part to currency-related costs.

Drilling costs also dragged down earnings. The company said it incurred 165 million reais ($81.3 million) in charges in the first half related to dry and non-commercial wells.

It also said it had first-half costs of 356 million reais related to changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real. The company executives did not break out quarterly amounts for these costs in the conference call.