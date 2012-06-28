UPDATE 1-OGX CEO Mendonca leaves company amid share slide

* Mendonca leaves after OGX loses 51 pct since May 31

* Stock fell on concern OGX may not meet oil targets

* OGX trading at lowest levels in three years

* Carneiro gets top OGX job, Mendonca to be adviser (Adds additional OGX and OSX job details, OGX share price)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - OGX Petroleo de Gas , Brazil’s second-largest oil company by market value, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca is leaving the company.

Mendonca’s departure comes after the company’s shares fell 51 percent so far in June on concern that the company’s output targets may not be met. OGX, founded in 2007, produced its first oil in January.

Mendonca will be replaced by Luiz Eduardo Carneiro, chief executive of OSX Brasil, OGX said in a Brazilian securities filing.

OSX, a shipbuilding and ship leasing company, and OGX are both part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group.

Carlos Eduardo Bellot was appointed president of OSX, replacing Carneiro.

Mendonca, one of Brazil’s most successful and acclaimed petroleum geologists, will continue working with Batista’s EBX group as an adviser to Batista.

OGX fell 19.2 percent to 5.05 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Thursday before Mendonca’s departure was announced.

Today’s close was the company’s lowest in three years and the decline was the third largest since the company began trading in 2008. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Fabio Couto e Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Bernard Orr)