Brazil's OGX says 1st offshore field is 'commercial'
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value, declared its Tubarão Azul offshore oil field commercially viable on Monday, the company’s first such declaration since it was founded five years ago.

Tubarão Azul holds an estimated 110 million barrels of petroleum, Rio de Janeiro-based OGX said in a securities regulatory filing. The declaration has been presented to Brazil’s oil regulator, the ANP.

Tubarão Azul, which means Blue Shark in English, is part of the OGX’s Waimea prospect in the BM-C-41 exploration block northeast of Rio de Janeiro and has been under test since February.

